The Creighton Bluejays (5-0) meet the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Thursday, November 23 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton Players to Watch

Trey Alexander: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Baylor Scheierman: 19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

16 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colorado State Players to Watch

Creighton vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 11th 91.2 Points Scored 87.8 28th 54th 62.6 Points Allowed 69.8 172nd 22nd 40.6 Rebounds 29.2 316th 164th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 4.2 362nd 1st 13.6 3pt Made 9.4 52nd 17th 19 Assists 22.8 3rd 52nd 9.8 Turnovers 10.6 94th

