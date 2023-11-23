Creighton vs. Colorado State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Creighton Bluejays (5-0) will aim to continue a five-game win run when they host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Rams have also taken five games in a row.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Colorado State matchup in this article.
Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Creighton vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-8.5)
|153.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-8.5)
|154.5
|-385
|+300
Creighton vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Creighton has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
- Bluejays games have hit the over three out of five times this season.
- Colorado State has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this year, three out of the Rams' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Creighton is 13th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fifth-best).
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
