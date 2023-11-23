The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Rams have also won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 53.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rams allow to opponents.

In games Creighton shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Rams are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 22nd.

The Bluejays average 21.4 more points per game (91.2) than the Rams allow (69.8).

When Creighton totals more than 69.8 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton played better when playing at home last year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 70.6.

Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule