How to Watch Creighton vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) will aim to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Colorado State Rams (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Rams have also won five games in a row.
Creighton vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 53.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Rams allow to opponents.
- In games Creighton shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Rams are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 22nd.
- The Bluejays average 21.4 more points per game (91.2) than the Rams allow (69.8).
- When Creighton totals more than 69.8 points, it is 5-0.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton played better when playing at home last year, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 70.6.
- Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|W 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 88-65
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
