When the Orlando Magic (9-5) and Denver Nuggets (10-4) play at Amway Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Franz Wagner and Michael Porter Jr. will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, ALT

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Pistons on Monday, 107-103. Their high scorer was Reggie Jackson with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Reggie Jackson 21 3 6 1 1 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20 3 3 2 1 2 Christian Braun 15 6 2 1 1 2

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic provides the Nuggets 26.3 points, 13.0 boards and 7.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Porter contributes with 13.7 points per game, plus 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, 1.7 boards and 6.3 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Nuggets get 11.3 points, 4.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.

The Nuggets receive 11.7 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2.3 boards and 1.0 assists.

