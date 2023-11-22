How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on November 22, 2023 at Amway Center.
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Magic Prediction
|Nuggets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Magic Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Magic's opponents have hit.
- Denver has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 14th.
- The 113.2 points per game the Nuggets put up are 6.6 more points than the Magic allow (106.6).
- Denver is 10-2 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 118.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has played better at home this season, ceding 107.6 points per game, compared to 107.9 on the road.
- The Nuggets are draining 12.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.7 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zeke Nnaji
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
