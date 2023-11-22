Nuggets vs. Magic November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Orlando Magic (4-3) face the Denver Nuggets (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT.
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, ALT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is putting up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He's also draining 61.5% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 55.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Nuggets 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest while averaging 3.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner averages 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Cole Anthony posts 19 points, 2 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Paolo Banchero posts 13 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.
- Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.
Nuggets vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Nuggets
|108.6
|Points Avg.
|116
|105.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|31.9%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
