The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning stretch when they host the Duquesne Dukes (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs on BTN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Duquesne matchup.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Betting Trends

Nebraska has put together a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Cornhuskers games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Duquesne has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

This season, games featuring the Dukes have hit the over every time.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Nebraska much lower (83rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (41st).

The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

