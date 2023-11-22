How to Watch Nebraska vs. Duquesne on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Dukes allow to opponents.
- Nebraska is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 129th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Cornhuskers record are 11.4 more points than the Dukes give up (68.0).
- Nebraska is 4-0 when scoring more than 68.0 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska posted 70.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- The Cornhuskers ceded 65.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.2 in road games.
- At home, Nebraska made 0.2 more threes per game (7.0) than away from home (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to away from home (33.9%).
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|W 64-50
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
