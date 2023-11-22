The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Dukes allow to opponents.

Nebraska is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 129th.

The 79.4 points per game the Cornhuskers record are 11.4 more points than the Dukes give up (68.0).

Nebraska is 4-0 when scoring more than 68.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska posted 70.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

The Cornhuskers ceded 65.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.2 in road games.

At home, Nebraska made 0.2 more threes per game (7.0) than away from home (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to away from home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule