The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Duquesne Dukes (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • Nebraska is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 129th.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Cornhuskers record are 11.4 more points than the Dukes give up (68.0).
  • Nebraska is 4-0 when scoring more than 68.0 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nebraska posted 70.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • The Cornhuskers ceded 65.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.2 in road games.
  • At home, Nebraska made 0.2 more threes per game (7.0) than away from home (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to away from home (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Rider W 64-50 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/15/2023 Stony Brook W 84-63 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State W 84-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton - Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena

