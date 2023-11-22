How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Philadelphia 76ers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves is a game to catch on a Wednesday NBA schedule that includes 14 competitive contests.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards
The Wizards go on the road to face the Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and MNMT2
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 4-9
- WAS Record: 2-11
- CHA Stats: 113.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th)
- WAS Stats: 115.2 PPG (10th in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHA -4.5
- CHA Odds to Win: -175
- WAS Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 242.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Orlando Magic host the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 9-5
- DEN Record: 10-4
- ORL Stats: 110.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- DEN Stats: 113.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Indiana Pacers take on the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and TSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 8-5
- TOR Record: 6-8
- IND Stats: 128.1 PPG (first in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (30th)
- TOR Stats: 110.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
The Atlanta Hawks play host to the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 6-7
- BKN Record: 6-7
- ATL Stats: 122.4 PPG (third in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th)
- BKN Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -4.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- BKN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 233.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 8-6
- MIA Record: 9-5
- CLE Stats: 111.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
- MIA Stats: 110.2 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
The Boston Celtics play host to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 11-3
- MIL Record: 10-4
- BOS Stats: 117.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- MIL Stats: 120.8 PPG (fourth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -5.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -210
- MIL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 235.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers take to the home court of the Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-11
- LAC Record: 5-7
- SA Stats: 110.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 124.1 Opp. PPG (28th)
- LAC Stats: 113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -8.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -375
- SA Odds to Win: +290
- Total: 231.5 points
The Houston Rockets host the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 6-6
- MEM Record: 3-10
- HOU Stats: 109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- MEM Stats: 108.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -5.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -225
- MEM Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 213.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers hit the road the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and NBCS-PH+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 10-3
- PHI Record: 10-4
- MIN Stats: 113.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- PHI Stats: 120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -5.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -200
- PHI Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 219.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Sacramento Kings
The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 7-7
- SAC Record: 8-5
- NO Stats: 113.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
- SAC Stats: 115.2 PPG (10th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -125
- NO Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 237.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls take to the home court of the Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 10-4
- CHI Record: 5-10
- OKC Stats: 119.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CHI Stats: 106.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -6.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -275
- CHI Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 224.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz travel to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 3-11
- UTA Record: 4-10
- POR Stats: 103.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th)
- UTA Stats: 115.6 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 8-6
- GS Record: 7-8
- PHO Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (20th)
- GS Stats: 113.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks go on the road to face the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 9-6
- DAL Record: 9-5
- LAL Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- DAL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.