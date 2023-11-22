Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 22?
In the upcoming matchup against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Kevin Hayes to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In one of 17 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Hayes has zero points on the power play.
- Hayes averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
