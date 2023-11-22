Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates will take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 107-103 win versus the Pistons, Caldwell-Pope tallied 20 points and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Caldwell-Pope's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-135)

Over 2.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA last year, conceding 114 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last year, giving up 42 per game.

The Magic allowed 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Magic gave up 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 39 9 4 5 0 0 1 1/15/2023 35 12 4 0 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.