Jakub Vrana and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Vrana available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jakub Vrana vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Vrana Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Vrana has averaged 10:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Vrana has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 15 games this year, Vrana has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Vrana has an assist in four of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Vrana's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 23.5% of Vrana going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vrana Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 15 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

