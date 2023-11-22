Wednesday's contest features the Creighton Bluejays (4-0) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) matching up at T-Mobile Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-66 victory for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: T-Mobile Center

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, Loyola Chicago 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-16.0)

Creighton (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Creighton Performance Insights

Last season Creighton posted 76.4 points per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 68.4 points per contest (123rd-ranked).

The Bluejays grabbed 34.6 boards per game (41st-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

With 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Bluejays ranked fourth-worst in the country with 9.2 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball).

The Bluejays sank 8.6 three-pointers per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 35.4% three-point percentage (102nd-ranked).

Creighton gave up 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.6% three-point percentage (169th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Creighton took 58.3% two-pointers (accounting for 68.5% of the team's baskets) and 41.7% threes (31.5%).

