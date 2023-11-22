How to Watch Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
- Creighton had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers ranked 343rd.
- Last year, the Bluejays recorded only 3.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Ramblers gave up (72.5).
- Creighton went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).
- Defensively the Bluejays played better at home last year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.
- When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|Iowa
|W 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/18/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 82-50
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/22/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
