The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
  • Creighton had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers ranked 343rd.
  • Last year, the Bluejays recorded only 3.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Ramblers gave up (72.5).
  • Creighton went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).
  • Defensively the Bluejays played better at home last year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 Iowa W 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/18/2023 Texas Southern W 82-50 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

