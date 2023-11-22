You can wager on player prop bet odds for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others on the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Mullett Arena.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Thomas has totaled six goals and 11 assists in 17 games for St. Louis, good for 17 points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Pavel Buchnevich has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with six goals and five assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 2 2 0 at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 0 3 6

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Jordan Kyrou has 10 points so far, including four goals and six assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 19 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 2 0 2 6 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has scored 17 points in 18 games (seven goals and 10 assists).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) to the team.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0

