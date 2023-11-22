The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) are favorites when they host the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes are -125 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +105 moneyline odds.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

St. Louis and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in four of 17 games this season.

The Coyotes have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (4-1).

The Blues have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 50.0%, of those games.

Arizona is 3-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

St. Louis has 11 games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 5-6 in those contests.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 6-4-0 6.4 2.9 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.9 3.5 9 27.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 3.3 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.3 2.6 3 9.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

