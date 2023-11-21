The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

In games Purdue shot better than 37.3% from the field, it went 25-3 overall.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Volunteers finished 23rd.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were 14.8 more points than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).

Purdue went 26-4 last season when scoring more than 57.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Tennessee had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Volunteers scored 8.1 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Boilermakers gave up to opponents (62.7).

Tennessee went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.

Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, ceding 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 in road games.

Purdue drained 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee drained more 3-pointers away (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier W 83-71 Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga W 73-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena 12/1/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule