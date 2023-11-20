When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in Week 11 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Travis Kelce get into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has hauled in 57 receptions for 597 yards, tops on his team, and four TDs. He has been targeted 72 times, and averages 74.6 yards receiving per game.

Kelce has a touchdown catch in four of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0

