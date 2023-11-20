Richie James Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). Check out James' stats on this page.

Richie James Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Week 11 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: November 20, 2023

November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

James 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 1 6 1 0 6.0

James Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0

