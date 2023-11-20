In the Week 11 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Rashee Rice get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has caught 32 passes on 41 targets for 378 yards and four TDs, averaging 42 yards per game.

Rice has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1

