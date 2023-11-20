Monday's game at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (1-2) going head to head against the Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 95-51 win as our model heavily favors Wichita State.

The Mavericks lost their last outing 82-70 against Northern Colorado on Friday.

Omaha vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Omaha vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 95, Omaha 51

Other Summit Predictions

Omaha Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball while allowing 70.6 per contest to rank 314th in college basketball) and had a -145 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Omaha put up fewer points (66 per game) than it did overall (66.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Mavericks put up 74.4 points per game last season, 16.4 more than they averaged away (58).

At home, Omaha conceded 69.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it allowed away (70.1).

