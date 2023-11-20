How to Watch the Omaha vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (1-2) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit Games
Omaha vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, just 2.4 more points than the 63.7 the Shockers gave up to opponents.
- Omaha went 9-3 last season when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.
- Last year, the Shockers scored only 4.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Mavericks allowed (70.6).
- When Wichita State put up more than 70.6 points last season, it went 9-0.
- Last season, the Shockers had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.3% lower than the 56.8% of shots the Mavericks' opponents knocked down.
- The Mavericks shot at a 31.6% clip from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points below the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.
Omaha Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Saint Mary (NE)
|W 89-59
|Baxter Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 87-69
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/17/2023
|Northern Colorado
|L 82-70
|Baxter Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/27/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/1/2023
|UIC
|-
|Baxter Arena
