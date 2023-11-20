The Denver Nuggets (9-4) are favored (by 8.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-12) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and ALT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 221.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Denver has won nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 80% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 5 38.5% 113.7 223.7 108.1 224.7 223.4 Pistons 8 57.1% 110 223.7 116.6 224.7 220.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-3-0) than it has in road games (1-5-0).

The 113.7 points per game the Nuggets record are only 2.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (116.6).

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-8 1-1 4-9 Pistons 6-8 4-1 9-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Nuggets Pistons 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 110 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-6 108.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 3-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-1 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.