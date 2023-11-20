Nuggets vs. Pistons November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-6) clash with the Denver Nuggets (7-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and ALT2.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSDET, ALT2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic generates 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while putting up 0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while delivering 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are getting 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren puts up 18 points, 15.3 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 80% from the field (fourth in league).
- Cade Cunningham posts 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Ausar Thompson puts up 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 26.1% from the field.
- Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 10 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Alec Burks averages 16.3 points, 3.7 boards and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 1 block.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Stat Comparison
|Pistons
|Nuggets
|109.4
|Points Avg.
|117
|112.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.1
|46.2%
|Field Goal %
|51.5%
|39.1%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
