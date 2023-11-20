With the Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Marquez Valdes-Scantling a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling has 249 yards on 14 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 24 times, and posts 27.7 yards receiving per game.

Valdes-Scantling, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0

