Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 257 per game.

Valdes-Scantling has 249 receiving yards on 14 grabs (on 24 targets) with one TD this season, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Eagles

Valdes-Scantling vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Eagles yield 257 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Eagles have surrendered 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.1 per game. That ranks 30th in league play.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling, in five of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Valdes-Scantling has 7.1% of his team's target share (24 targets on 340 passing attempts).

He has averaged 10.4 yards per target (249 yards on 24 targets).

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (4.8% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted two times in the red zone (4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

