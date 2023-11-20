The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) head into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs put up just 1.4 more points per game (23.1) than the Eagles give up (21.7).

The Chiefs average 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (323.3).

Kansas City rushes for 103.8 yards per game, 37.5 more than the 66.3 Philadelphia allows per outing.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

At home, the Chiefs score 26.4 points per game and concede 14. That's more than they score overall (23.1), but less than they allow (15.9).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 382.2 yards per game and concede 283.6. That's more than they gain overall (368.7), but less than they allow (288.2).

At home, Kansas City accumulates 282.2 passing yards per game and gives up 162.6. That's more than it gains overall (264.9), and less than it allows (176).

The Chiefs accumulate 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and give up 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs convert 45.2% of third downs at home (0.3% lower than their overall average), and give up 34.9% at home (1.6% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.