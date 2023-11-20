For their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, November 20 at 8:15 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) have four players on the injury report.

The Chiefs enter this matchup following a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins in their most recent game.

The Eagles' most recent outing ended in a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Richie James Jr. WR Knee Questionable Tommy Townsend P Wrist Full Participation In Practice Drue Tranquill LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Reid S Calf Full Participation In Practice

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Evans S Knee Out Dallas Goedert TE Forearm Out Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Derek Barnett DE Personal Out Cameron Jurgens OL Foot Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Chiefs Season Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing only 288.2 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (368.7 yards per game).

The Chiefs rank 11th in points scored this season (23.1 points per game), but they've been shining on defense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 15.9 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs have been surging on both offense and defense in the passing game, ranking fourth-best in passing offense (264.9 passing yards per game) and fourth-best in passing defense (176 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City is totaling 103.8 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 17th, giving up 112.2 rushing yards per contest.

The Chiefs have forced 13 total turnovers (20th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 17 times (24th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -4, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-2.5)

Chiefs (-2.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-150), Eagles (+125)

Chiefs (-150), Eagles (+125) Total: 45.5 points

