Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Eagles Monday Night Football Game – Week 11
Check out best bets as the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Eagles? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Chiefs vs. Eagles?
- Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Chiefs to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (4.9 to 2.5).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chiefs a 58.7% chance to win.
- The Chiefs have won seven of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).
- Kansas City has a record of 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (75%).
- The Eagles have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Philadelphia has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +120 moneyline set for this game.
Who will win? The Chiefs or Eagles? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (-2.5)
- The Chiefs have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-3-0).
- In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Kansas City has gone 5-3 against the spread.
- The Eagles have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-2).
Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (45.5)
- Kansas City and Philadelphia combine to average 5.6 more points per game than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.
- The Chiefs and the Eagles have seen their opponents average a combined 7.9 less points per game than the point total of 45.5 set in this matchup.
- Kansas City has gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).
- Five of the Eagles' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|74.6
|4
A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|111.7
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.