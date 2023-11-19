How to Watch the Wild vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 19
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:14 AM CST
Two teams on runs will clash when the Toronto Maple Leafs (three consecutive wins) visit the Minnesota Wild (four consecutive losses) on Sunday at Avicii Arena.
See the Maple Leafs-Wild matchup on NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Avicii Arena in ,
Wild vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Wild vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Wild
|7-4 TOR
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 64 goals given up (four per game) is 27th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 50 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 25 goals during that span.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|16
|4
|13
|17
|6
|7
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|16
|5
|10
|15
|15
|5
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|16
|8
|6
|14
|2
|6
|51.4%
|Ryan Hartman
|15
|7
|4
|11
|13
|11
|44.4%
|Marco Rossi
|16
|6
|3
|9
|4
|7
|40.8%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 55 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 20th in league action.
- The Maple Leafs' 56 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|16
|11
|14
|25
|8
|13
|12.5%
|Auston Matthews
|16
|13
|6
|19
|8
|18
|49.6%
|John Tavares
|16
|7
|12
|19
|9
|11
|61.7%
|Mitchell Marner
|16
|5
|13
|18
|14
|13
|0%
|Morgan Rielly
|16
|2
|10
|12
|15
|8
|-
