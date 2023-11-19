The Air Force Falcons (3-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (2-3) take the floor at Clune Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no set line.

Omaha vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

The Mavericks have hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Omaha has covered every spread it has faced this year (3-0-0).

Air Force (2-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 50% less often than Omaha (3-0-0) this year.

Omaha vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Air Force 70.0 143.6 64.6 137.6 131.8 Omaha 73.6 143.6 73.0 137.6 142.8

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks average 9.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Falcons give up (64.6).

Omaha vs. Air Force Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Air Force 2-2-0 2-2-0 Omaha 3-0-0 2-1-0

Omaha vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits

Air Force Omaha 2-1 Home Record 1-0 1-1 Away Record 0-2 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-0-0 0-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-0-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.0 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

