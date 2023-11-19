The Air Force Falcons (1-1) will face the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Omaha vs. Air Force Game Information

Omaha Top Players (2022-23)

  • Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Luke Jungers: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Omaha vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 68.5 262nd
86th 67.1 Points Allowed 76.2 330th
358th 27.1 Rebounds 30.1 270th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th
35th 15.3 Assists 11.9 274th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.1 212th

