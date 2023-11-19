Sunday's game features the Air Force Falcons (3-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (2-3) facing off at Clune Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-69 victory for Air Force according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha vs. Air Force Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Omaha vs. Air Force Score Prediction

Prediction: Air Force 72, Omaha 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Air Force

Computer Predicted Spread: Air Force (-2.8)

Air Force (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Air Force has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Omaha is 3-0-0. A total of two out of the Falcons' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Mavericks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 73.6 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (232nd in college basketball). They have a +3 scoring differential.

The 27.0 rebounds per game Omaha accumulates rank 342nd in the nation, 5.6 fewer than the 32.6 its opponents pull down.

Omaha makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 30.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.3%.

Omaha has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (72nd in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (203rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.