The Omaha Mavericks (2-3) play the Air Force Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-8.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-8.5) 135.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Omaha has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

The Mavericks have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Air Force has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Falcons games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.