Omaha vs. Air Force: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 19
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (2-3) play the Air Force Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Clune Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Air Force vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Omaha vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Omaha vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-8.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-8.5)
|135.5
|-500
|+360
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Omaha has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- The Mavericks have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Air Force has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Falcons games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.