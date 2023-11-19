On Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Denver Nuggets (9-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6), airing at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and ALT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ALT

BSOH and ALT Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 114.1 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 107.0 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers put up 110.3 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111.2 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -10 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 224.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 218.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cleveland has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +475 +225 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

