Sunday's game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) and the Creighton Bluejays (2-1) facing off at Pinnacle Bank Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-42 victory for heavily favored Nebraska according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Cornhuskers claimed a 79-32 victory against Alcorn State.

Nebraska vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 83, Creighton 42

Nebraska Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cornhuskers outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season (posting 71.2 points per game, 64th in college basketball, and conceding 65.3 per contest, 204th in college basketball) and had a +197 scoring differential.

On offense, Nebraska scored 72 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (71.2 points per game) was 0.8 PPG lower.

Offensively the Cornhuskers fared better at home last season, posting 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game away from home.

Nebraska ceded 60.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.1 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (72.8).

