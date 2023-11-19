Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 12 college football lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers that should be of interest to fans in Nebraska.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-6)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.