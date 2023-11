Big Ten teams will take the court in 24 games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Drake Bulldogs playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Maryland Terrapins 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Evansville Purple Aces at Michigan State Spartans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Creighton Bluejays at Nebraska Cornhuskers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo) Lipscomb Bisons at Indiana Hoosiers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 B1G+ Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Wisconsin Badgers at Kansas State Wildcats 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - UConn Huskies at Minnesota Golden Gophers 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Fox Sports 1 UConn Huskies at Minnesota Golden Gophers 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Fox Sports 1 UConn Huskies at Minnesota Golden Gophers 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Fox Sports 1 Drake Bulldogs at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Drake Bulldogs at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Drake Bulldogs at Iowa Hawkeyes 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!