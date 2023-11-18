Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
On Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Zach Bogosian going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Bogosian has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
