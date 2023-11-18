On Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Ottawa Senators. Is Zach Bogosian going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through seven games this season.

In two games versus the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

