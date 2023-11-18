Big Ten rivals will clash when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Nebraska?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17 Wisconsin has won four of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Badgers have a 1-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

Nebraska has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won once.

The Cornhuskers have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Badgers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nebraska (+6.5)



Nebraska (+6.5) Wisconsin is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In 10 games played Nebraska has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Five of Wisconsin's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 37 points.

This season, six of Nebraska's games have ended with a score higher than 37 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 41.1 points per game, 4.1 points more than the over/under of 37 for this game.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 48.7 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.7 33 27.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 41.3 43.9 Implied Total AVG 25.4 26.3 24 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

