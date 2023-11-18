Player prop bet odds for Tim Stutzle, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the Ottawa Senators host the Minnesota Wild at Avicii Arena on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET.

Wild vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Avicii Arena in ,

Avicii Arena in , Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Zuccarello has recorded four goals and 12 assists in 15 games for Minnesota, good for 16 points.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Kirill Kaprizov has scored 15 total points (one per game) this season. He has five goals and 10 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Joel Eriksson Ek is a crucial player on offense for Minnesota with eight goals and six assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 0 1 7 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Ottawa's most productive offensive players this season is Stuetzle, who has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 22:06 per game.

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Nov. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 8 1 3 4 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 4 0 1 1 0

Claude Giroux Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Claude Giroux has totaled 15 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.

Giroux Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 8 2 1 3 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

