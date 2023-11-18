Brady Tkachuk and Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Ottawa Senators meet the Minnesota Wild at Avicii Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 11:00 AM ET.

Wild vs. Senators Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has totaled 12 assists and four goals in 15 games. That's good for 16 points.

Kirill Kaprizov's 15 points this season, including five goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Minnesota.

This season, Eriksson Ek has eight goals and six assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has an .879 save percentage (59th in the league), with 197 total saves, while conceding 27 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up a 3-4-1 record between the posts for Minnesota this season.

Senators Players to Watch

Tim Stutzle is one of Ottawa's top contributors (20 points), via amassed four goals and 16 assists.

Claude Giroux has chipped in with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists).

Tkachuk's 14 points this season are via 10 goals and four assists.

In five games, Anton Forsberg's record is 2-3-0. He has conceded 16 goals (3.79 goals against average) and has recorded 80 saves.

Wild vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 2nd 3.93 Goals Scored 3.27 16th 21st 3.43 Goals Allowed 4.2 31st 6th 32.8 Shots 31 15th 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 13th 21.31% Power Play % 17.54% 22nd 21st 76.6% Penalty Kill % 63.46% 32nd

