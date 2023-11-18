NEC teams were in action for four games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Duquesne vs. Merrimack | Post vs. Wagner | Saint Francis (PA) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Week 12 NEC Results

Duquesne 26 Merrimack 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Merrimack (-1.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Duquesne Leaders

  • Passing: Darius Perrantes (11-for-18, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Edward Robinson III (12 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Keshawn Brown (2 TAR, 2 REC, 54 YDS, 2 TDs)

Merrimack Leaders

  • Passing: Malakai Anthony (9-for-23, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Tyvon Edmonds Jr. (24 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Edmonds (2 TAR, 2 REC, 18 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MerrimackDuquesne
202Total Yards325
68Passing Yards218
134Rushing Yards107
2Turnovers1

Wagner 48 Post 21

Wagner Leaders

  • Passing: Steven Krajewski (9-for-11, 144 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Zachary Palmer-Smith (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaylen Bonelli (4 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS)

Post Leaders

  • Passing: Malakai Taylor (20-for-26, 238 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Christian Matthews-Byrd (3 ATT, 29 YDS)
  • Receiving: Josh Tracey (3 TAR, 3 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

WagnerPost
399Total Yards305
161Passing Yards238
238Rushing Yards67
1Turnovers1

Saint Francis (PA) 49 Cent. Conn. St. 14

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Doyle (16-for-25, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tobee Stokes (16 ATT, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dawson Snyder (6 TAR, 6 REC, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)

Cent. Conn. St. Leaders

  • Passing: Matt Jenner (8-for-19, 59 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Elijah Howard (19 ATT, 46 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jadd Dolegala (4 TAR, 4 REC, 40 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St.Saint Francis (PA)
160Total Yards549
59Passing Yards261
101Rushing Yards288
2Turnovers2

Next Week's NEC Games

