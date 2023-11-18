The No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Reser Stadium in a Pac-12 clash.

Washington ranks 50th in scoring defense this year (23.5 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 41.0 points per game. Oregon State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, racking up 37.9 points per contest (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 31st by giving up 20.5 points per game.

Washington vs. Oregon State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Washington vs. Oregon State Key Statistics

Washington Oregon State 503.9 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.3 (23rd) 410.3 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.0 (27th) 125.9 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (20th) 378.0 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.4 (44th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 3,533 pass yards for Washington, completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 136 times for 790 yards (79.0 per game), scoring 11 times.

Will Nixon has racked up 190 yards on 28 attempts, scoring one time.

Rome Odunze's 1,100 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 88 times and has totaled 59 catches and nine touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 55 receptions totaling 943 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Germie Bernard has compiled 27 receptions for 351 yards, an average of 35.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has put up 2,254 passing yards, or 225.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.6% of his passes and has recorded 20 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 15.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Damien Martinez has run for 1,024 yards on 155 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 497 yards (on 86 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has collected 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 599 (59.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has totaled 598 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Jack Velling's 27 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 418 yards (41.8 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

