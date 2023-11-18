Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 18?
Will Ryan Hartman find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are giving up 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|5
|3
|2
|17:28
|Home
|W 7-4
Wild vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
