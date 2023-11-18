The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team features a stout defense, with the Badgers 25th in points per game conceded, and the Cornhuskers 18th. The over/under in this outing is 36.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Wisconsin has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

