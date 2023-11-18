The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

Sam Griesel: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK C.J. Wilcher: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank 356th 61.2 Points Scored 68 273rd 82nd 67 Points Allowed 69.9 169th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 32 163rd 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 315th 6 3pt Made 6.7 256th 350th 10.2 Assists 13.1 169th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

