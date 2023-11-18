The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Information

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sam Griesel: 12 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • C.J. Wilcher: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank
356th 61.2 Points Scored 68 273rd
82nd 67 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
328th 28.5 Rebounds 32 163rd
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7 297th
315th 6 3pt Made 6.7 256th
350th 10.2 Assists 13.1 169th
272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.3 224th

