Two hot squads square off when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, who have won three in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-8.5) 135.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-8.5) 134.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nebraska compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 11 of the Beavers' games went over the point total.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Nebraska lower (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (78th).

With odds of +50000, Nebraska has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

