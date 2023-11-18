How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win run when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Beavers have won three games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Minnesota (2:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Rhode Island vs Northwestern (2:30 PM ET | November 18)
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Nebraska had a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 328th.
- Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged only one more point per game (68) than the Beavers gave up (67).
- When Nebraska scored more than 67 points last season, it went 13-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Nebraska fared better at home last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.
- The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 away from home.
- In terms of total threes made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|W 64-50
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.