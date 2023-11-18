The Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game win run when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Beavers have won three games in a row.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Peacock

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Nebraska had a 13-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 328th.

Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged only one more point per game (68) than the Beavers gave up (67).

When Nebraska scored more than 67 points last season, it went 13-1.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Nebraska fared better at home last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.

The Cornhuskers gave up 65.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.2 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip in road games.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule