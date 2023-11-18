A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses clash when the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) take college football's seventh-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1), who have the No. 10 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Hurricanes are only 1-point favorites. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-1) 46.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-1.5) 46.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
  • Louisville has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1 point or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Miami (FL) & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (FL)
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000
Louisville
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

